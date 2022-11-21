Tata Cliq Luxury plans large-scale Black Friday sale starting Nov 23

-
Tata CLiQ Luxury, the premier luxury lifestyle platform, is hosting its annual Black Friday Sale from November 23 to November 28, 2022. The sale will have offers on global and Indian luxury and premium brands.
The platform is offering brands across categories such as accessories, apparel and fragrances. The other categories include footwear, handbags, home, jewellery, kids, and watches.
“The Black Friday sale is one of our flagship events,” said Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury. “This year, we have witnessed tremendous growth and have expanded our portfolio further with the introduction of several new brands and categories. We had a very good festive season and believe that the uptake in shopping will continue with the wedding, Christmas, and new year’s season.”
Tata said brands like Armani Exchange, Boss, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, and Tommy Hilfiger will have offers ranging from 10–50 per cent. Brands such as Aldo, Dune London, Hoka, and Steve Madden in the footwear category will be up to 40–50 per cent off. In handbags, brands like Coach and Michael Kors will be up to 40 per cent off, while Kate Spade will be up to 50 per cent off.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) annual shopping event, is also opening up opportunities for Indian exporters. Indian exporters will present millions of products to Amazon customers worldwide during the e-commerce firm’s BFCM event from November 24 to 28.
Using the company’s Global Selling programme, exporters will launch thousands of new products on Amazon’s global websites. The products are across categories including home and kitchen, toys, apparel, health and personal care, jewellery and furniture.
Traditionally, businesses in India witness massive sales during Diwali.
“In the US, the shopping season starts now and Black Friday is the largest shopping (event),” said Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India, in a recent interview. “So our sellers from India can participate in these global sales and it is like participating in multiple Diwali (sales).”
First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 18:51 IST
