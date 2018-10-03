Tata Communications acquires Netherlands-based IoT company Teleena

Digital infrastructure company announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Netherlands-based Internet of Things (IoT) firm which specialises in connectivity and mobile virtual network enablement (MVNE).

This takeover follows Tata Communications’ investment in in January 2017, when it became the single largest shareholder in with a 35 per cent stake. The company informed regulatory authorities that it has made a further investment of 65 per cent in Teleena today.

The Teleena’s acquisition is an investment in technology and talent to complement Tata Communications’ growth strategy in the global mobility and IoT market. It gives the company full access to Teleena’s technology portfolio, including its MVNE platform, operational support system (OSS)/business support system (BSS) solution, and the expertise of Teleena’s mobility and IoT industry specialists.

"The combination of the MOVE™ platform and Teleena’s technology and talent will help us fulfill this vision and accelerate our growth in the mobility and IoT market, "said Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer,

Since its launch in February last year, the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform has been adopted by businesses like children’s smartwatch makers Omate and Doki Technologies, new mobile network virtual operators (MVNO) like Singapore-based MyRepublic, and the smart logistics company W-Locate among others.