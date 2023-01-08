JUST IN
Tata Digital loss up nearly 6x in 2022; revenue growth threefold

Revenue for FY22 jumped 3x per cent to Rs 15,979 crore, from 2020-21 (FY21) revenue of Rs 5,315.27 crore, said the company in its regulatory filings

Topics
Tata group | Flipkart | Meesho

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

According to the Tatas, they have a cumulative consumer base of 120 million, along with an 80 million app footprint across all digital assets.

Tata Digital, the digital business unit of Tata Group, reported a loss of Rs 3,051.89 crore for 2021-22 (FY22), nearly 6x up from Rs 536.75 crore in the previous year, reveals data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 20:40 IST

