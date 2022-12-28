JUST IN
Udaan, Ola and Oyo see highest senior executive exits in 2022: Data
India's fintech industry to face a tough 2023 as investments cool: Bain
Top Headlines: Banks' balance sheet grows, daily vax rates in India double
Air India Express lists Covid-19 guidelines for flyers from UAE to India
IEX forms subsidiary to explore business opportunities in carbon market
Radiant Cash Management Services IPO subscribed just 53% on last day
Majority of employers in manufacturing sector keen to hire in Q4: Report
Corporate India gears up to hedge China supply risk amid Covid surge
Domestic, semi-regulated markets to drive pharmaceutical industry's growth
Tatas, SIA pumped Rs 650 crore into Vistara ahead of announcing merger
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Udaan, Ola and Oyo see highest senior executive exits in 2022: Data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tata Digital to be the conglomerate's sole e-commerce venture: Report

Last week, the conglomerate increased Tata Digital's authorised capital to Rs 21,000 crore from Rs 20,000 crore and infused Rs 750 crore

Topics
Tata group | e-commerce industry | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Tata
Photo: Bloomberg

The Tata group will transfer the holdings of Tata UniStore, which runs Tata Cliq, to Tata Digital, making it the sole entity for all online shopping ventures, a report in the Economic Times (ET) said.

Last week, the conglomerate increased Tata Digital's authorised capital to Rs 21,000 crore from Rs 20,000 crore and infused Rs 750 crore. It was done to repay debt and expand the business. In September, the authorised capital of the company was raised from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000. In March, the share capital was increased from Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore.

Tata UniStore was jointly owned by Tata Industries and Trent. It has been valued at Rs 750 crore and Tata Digital will offer preference shares to Tata Industries and Trent.

"There are very few Tata businesses where funding has been deployed at such a war-footing and it shows where the group's priorities lie," Mohit Yadav, founder of business intelligence firm AltInfo, told ET.

Tata Digital will compete with Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart and Myntra, and Reliance Industries in the Indian e-commerce space.

ET said the Tata group is driving a price war with its rivals, with discounts offered by it in categories like smartphones, electronics or fashion.

However, it is also burning money like its rivals. In FY22, Tata UniStore's net loss more than doubled to Rs 750 crore despite a 137 per cent rise in its revenue.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata group

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 10:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.