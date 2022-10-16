JUST IN
Adani aviation plan: A big airline may be shifted to Navi Mumbai airport
Business Standard

Tata Electronics shifts to hiring mode in Tamil Nadu; to add 10-15% staff

Tata Group to set up an iPhone assembling unit in JV with Wistron, in the state's Krishnagiri district

Topics
Tata group | Tamil Nadu | Electronics industry

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Till now, a Trusts nominee had to retire from the Tata Sons board at 70 years of age
Tata Electronics has a significant base of employees from Krishnagiri district and strives to grow the same while ensuring diversity of talent in the organisaiton

Tata Electronics, a Tata Group firm focused on manufacturing precision components, has said it is planning to add significant numbers to its existing about 8,000-strong workforce over the next few weeks. According to sources, the addition will be around 10-15 per cent of its existing workforce.

Read our full coverage on Tata group

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 18:00 IST

