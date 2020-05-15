Tata group, Adani, CESC may join the race to buy BSES companies

The Tata group, the Adani group, and CESC are planning to join the race to buy the 51 per cent stake held by Reliance Infrastructure in BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), say investment banking sources.

They will be joining others keen on acquiring the stake in BRPL, the largest power distribution company in New Delhi with over 2.56 million consumers and in BYPL which supplies electricity to around 1.7 million consumers across Central and East Delhi. “All electricity distribution companies are studying the books currently and trying to weigh ...