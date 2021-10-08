Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata welcomes Air India back into the fold

-
The patriarch of the Tata group, Ratan Tata welcomed the return of Air India to the Tata fold and said the Tata group's winning bid is great news.
"While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata group's presence in the aviation industry," Tata said.
Tata said on an emotional note, Air India under the leadership of JRD Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world.
"The Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years. JRD Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today," Tata said.
Tata added, "We need to recognise and thank the government for its recent policy of opening select industries to the private sector."
Reacting to the government's announcement, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said the Tata group is delighted to be declared as the winner of the bid for Air India.
"This is a historic moment, and it will be a rare privilege for our Group to own and operate the country’s flag bearer airline. It will be our endeavour to build a world-class airline which makes every Indian proud. On this occasion, I would like to pay tribute to J.R.D. Tata, pioneer of Indian aviation, whose memory we cherish,” Chandrasekaran said.
