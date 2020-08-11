Tata group seeks financial partners to bid for crisis-hit Air India

The Tata group, which has emerged as a serious bidder for Air India, is seeking financial partners to join in their bid for the airline. The group will offer the financial partner a minority stake in the special purpose vehicle that will bid for the airline, say banking sources.

The last date for submitting the expression of interest (EoI) for Air India is August 31. According to a source, the financial partners, which include private equity funds and US-based funds, are keen to partner the Tatas for their experience in running two airlines, Vistara and Air Asia India, and ethical ...