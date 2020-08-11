JUST IN
AAI puts GoAir on 'cash and carry' basis over non-payment of dues
Business Standard

Tata group seeks financial partners to bid for crisis-hit Air India

Last date for submitting EoIs for Air India is August 31

Topics
Tata group | Air India | Air India sale

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

The Tata group, which has emerged as a serious bidder for Air India, is seeking financial partners to join in their bid for the airline. The group will offer the financial partner a minority stake in the special purpose vehicle that will bid for the airline, say banking sources.

The last date for submitting the expression of interest (EoI) for Air India is August 31. According to a source, the financial partners, which include private equity funds and US-based funds, are keen to partner the Tatas for their experience in running two airlines, Vistara and Air Asia India, and ethical ...

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 06:07 IST

