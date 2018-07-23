Tata Harrier to take architecture cues from Jaguar Land Rover: Details here

Tata Motors, a home-grown automobile manufacturer, has showcased the H5X sports utility vehicle (SUV) design prototype at the Auto Expo 2018. Now, based on the new design language, the carmaker is working on the first consumer-ready vehicle that is scheduled for launch early next year.

Named the Tata Harrier, the upcoming SUV would be the first vehicle from the stable of to showcase the company’s IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy. The IMPACT Design 2.0, as defined by Tata Motors, is a contemporary expression of the company’s design language that grabs the attention of the viewer with unique proportions, expressive surfaces and details. The will bring extraordinary exterior design, plush interiors and future-ready connectivity and infotainment.

The exteriors will be designed to give the vehicle a fresh new stance, whereas the interiors will be crafted to provide best-in-class luxury and space with the leading choice of materials, features and infotainment systems. The interior design will be clean, clutter-free and a perfect balance of design and practicality.





The would also feature Tata Motors' Omega Architecture -- the optimal modular efficient global advanced architecture. Developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover, this architecture is derived from Land Rover’s D8 architecture but adapted to suit Indian conditions. However, the key technical parameters such as wheelbase, door apertures, front suspension architecture, seating and steering positions have been carried over from the D8 architecture.

According to Tata Motors, the new architecture make use of advanced lightweight and high tensile materials. The architecture Torsional and Bending Stiffness has also been optimised in accordance with the Indian driving conditions. The isolated sub-frame design helps minimise noise caused by severe impacts such as speed humps and maintain vehicle stability in diverse driving terrains.