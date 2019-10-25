Tata MF moves NCLT to recover Rs 120 cr from DHFL, others may go legal too

(MF) has moved the (NCLT) seeking repayment of over Rs 120 crore of dues from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

According to sources, the fund house has also sought certain disclosures from the debt-troubled housing finance company.

The next hearing on the matter is expected to be held in the second week of November.

Industry insiders say the slow pace of progress on the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) may prompt other MFs to also take the legal route to recover their dues.

Among other fund houses, Nippon India MF, Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC), Kotak AMC and Axis AMC have moved the Bombay High Court to recover dues.

Few fund houses are trying to support the possible resolution plan under the ICA framework and have refrained from taking the legal route yet.

"MFs will be taking their call depending upon what they see is the best option to protect unit-holders' interests," said a fund manager.

Recently, a draft audit report by KPMG alleged that could not provide a robust and well-defined tracking mechanism for end-use of funds disbursed by the company.

The audit report alleged that repayments worth Rs 12,541 crore to 28 entities (allegedly linked to promoters) were not traceable.

According to banking sources, the audit report will make it difficult to clear a resolution plan until the company clears the questions pertaining to the said disbursements.

On Friday, the share price of ended five per cent lower to close at Rs 17.55. Since September, when the IL&FS crisis broke out, the company has seen a 97 per cent erosion in its market cap.