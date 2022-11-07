Tata Motors beats target, becomes India's first to roll out 50,000 EVs

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, the EV arm of rolled its 50,000th electric vehicle—a Nexon EV—from its facility in Pune, Maharashtra, becoming the first auto company in India to achieve the feat. The leader, which entered the market in 2020, is now focusing on a three-phased architecture approach for EVs and plans to launch 10 such vehicles in five years, it said in a statement on Monday.



In a video address, N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors, said when the company set out to work on an EV in 2018 it looked like a “dream project.” However, four years since then it has come a long way in its journey which was made possible due to the conviction of the core team and the various Tata Group coming together.



“With the momentum we are seeing there will be many players launching their models to address the customer needs,” he said adding, "This will certainly accelerate the e-mobility trend in India. It’s good for sustainability and energy security and good for the nation."



The Tata boss also acknowledged the government’s efforts in driving e-mobility. “The government has been extremely supportive and focussed in staying behind to drive the e-mobility initiative in the country in a very consistent and significant way.” The government, the customers and the industry have an aligned vision in driving e-mobility, said Chandrasekaran



Tata Motors’ current EV product portfolio includes the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime and the Nexon EV Max.



A favourable policy environment, positive word of mouth from existing customers, practical product options, better ride and handling and attractive cost of ownership have helped the company achieve this feat ahead of its March 2023 target, said in a statement.



“As the pioneers of EVs in the country, the onus of ensuring successful adoption was on us,” Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger said in the statement.



With well-calibrated product mix, strong consumer-facing initiatives, the company has been able to address barriers to EV adoption. “We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group to provide simple, cost-effective solutions for our customers,” he said.



Tata Motors says that while its new products are developed to cater to evolving customer needs, the company also offers OTA (over-the-air) software updates to existing EV customers so they can enjoy a renewed driving and ownership experience. With its range of EV, Tata Motors is now present in more than 165 cities across the country.