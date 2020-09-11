Tata Motors bets on generation of free cash flow for debt reduction

A recovery in key markets of Jaguar and Land Rover (US, Europe, China, UK), coupled with cost curtailment efforts and a tightly controlled capital expenditure, will help group generate free cash flow (FCF) at the business level and reduce debt to a near zero level, P B Balaji, the company’s chief financial officer, said at a recent investor meet organised by Motilal Oswal.

"The other two pillars include monetisation of non-core assets and infusion of additional equity," he said.

JLR is seeing an additional boost from strong demand for the recently launched Evoque and Defender. This, coupled with a strong product pipeline, is making the firms’ management firm confident.

Additionally, it is hopeful that the measures taken to pare fixed and variable costs, bring down material cost etc will start paying off. This, combined with a higher share of pricier models in the overall mix, will help bump up the gross margins.

The FCF generation plan will be based on revenue improvement, cost-cutting, and capex control plans laid out for the key businesses including, Jaguar Land Rover, domestic passenger vehicles, and vehicle finance.

The Mumbai-based firm has earmarked a capital expenditure of 2.5 billion pounds for JLR and Rs 1,500 crore for the India business and it is unlikely to see any change in it in the foreseeable future.

The capex will be guided by the “ability to invest” and not “willingness to invest" as has been the case in the past. The decision to invest will be closely linked to operating performance.

However, not everyone is fully convinced. “A lot will depend on volume sustainability in JLR and domestic PV business,” said Mitul Shah, vice president, research at Reliance Securities. "It will be tough for the company to get to the previous era of high historical margins which was primarily driven by China," added Shah.

Others agree. "The target is achievable only if the volumes show a sharp recovery and the product mix gets richer, both look distant under the current circumstances,” said Mahantesh Sabarad, head of retail research at SBICAP Securities.

Addressing the company’s shareholders on August 25, N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Motors, said that the company was aiming to be debt free in the next three years. Company’s stocks have rallied since then. From the day of the AGM till date, the stock has gained 13.6 per cent. It closed at 144.3 on Friday.

TML group has a net automotive debt of Rs 48,000 crore and currently the company is deleveraging the business substantially. "The target is to bring it to near zero debt levels in the next three years," Chandra said.

Motilal Oswal’s research analysts, Jinesh Gnadhi and Vipul Agrawal are of the view that JLR has several levers, both cyclical and structural which will bode well in meeting the targets.

These include targeted cost-cutting of 1.5–2 billion pounds (includes 300 million pound savings in depreciation post impairment), mix improvement (growth in Land Rover and China), operating leverage, cost savings on the modular platform on full rollout of the modular strategy, and the low-cost Slovakia plant.

“The convergence of multiple factors stated above could drive recovery in EBIT margins and leave scope for surprises on profitability,” they wrote in the 10 September report. The brokerage estimate JLR’s EBIT (earnings before, interest and tax) margins at - 0.8%/4.4%/5.8% for FY21/FY22/FY23E (v/s -0.1% in FY20), respectively.

They expect the company’s net debt to decline to Rs 29,600 crore by FY23 from Rs 48,200 crore in FY20. This does not factor any monetisation in non-core assets, but factors warrant conversion by the parent, resulting in the infusion of Rs 2,600 crore.