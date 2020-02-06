Tata Motors drives an ambitious image makeover for passenger vehicle brands

More than two centuries since an albatross in the skies inspired Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s tragic ballad, ‘Rime of the Ancient Mariner,’ the bird is whirring up the wheels of imagination in an Indian auto company.

The newly launched hatchback Altroz from Tata Motors, the company said, draws its name from the majestic sea bird. Its doors opening as wide as the bird’s wingspan, the name ticked several boxes—it met with the company’s newly devised bird-influenced naming convention for passenger vehicles, its character mapped into that of Altroz and ...