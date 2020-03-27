JUST IN
Tata Motors extends free service, equipment warranty period to July 31

The step has been taken due to the 21-day pan-India lockdown imposed by the central government from Wednesday

Tata Motors on Friday said it has "proactively" extended the last date to July 31 for customers whose original equipmentwarranty and free service period were due to expire between March 15 and May 31.

All Tata Motors workshops will ensure that the customers have been informed of this extension, the company said in a statement.

"In the light of the Central Government imposed lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant inability of our customers to avail maintenance and repairs, as part of their vehicle's warranty policy, Tata Motors has decided to extend the last date, for customers whose OE warranty and free service period (not kms.) are due to expire between March 15 and May 31, to July 31," the company said in the statement.
Fri, March 27 2020. 23:45 IST

