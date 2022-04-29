Tata Motors has global ambitions for electric vehicles: N Chandrasekaran

has global ambitions for its (EVs) and will look at serving many markets outside India with the range of EVs it plans to bring over the next few years, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of and Tata Sons, said at the unveiling of Avinya, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility’s (TPEM) first pure electric car concept in Mumbai on Friday.

“Our goal is to go global eventually and we are benchmarking to be the best whether it is in terms of software, electric and electronic architecture or the intuitive experience. We have really high aspirations,” said Chandra without divulging details on the markets the company would be keen to tap into with its range.

This will mark the beginning of the globalisation strategy of passenger vehicle business which has been confined to India and South Asia all these years due to the variance in emission standards. The EVs open up a whole new set of possibilities for the company, said Chandra.

The model developed ground up by the Tata Group flagship is expected to go on sale by 2025 and marks a significant step forward in Tata Motors EV journey. Based on the third generation architecture, the word Avinya has been derived from the Sanskrit language and means innovation. It marks the beginning of a new breed of EVs that the company plans to introduce in the coming years.

Several Tata Group including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy have come together for TPG backed TMEP. “We will not be restricted by anything. Be it capital, talent or supply chain,” said Chandra. “The job at hand is very big. We are happy at the progress we have made in the last couple of years,” he added alluding to the turnaround of the passenger vehicle business.

From being an underperformer, Tata Motors has firmly established itself as the No. 3 passenger vehicle maker. It also has been the quickest to capitalise on the electrification trend in the PV segment and corners 80 per cent of the market.

One of the major highlights of Avinya is that it would offer a lot more space inside with the same footprint, offer a minimum range of 500 kilometres and will boast of all the latest technologies, said Shailesh Chandra Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and TMEP.

“Avinya is not only a concept but is our new identity, an identity which is here to challenge the status quo,” said Chandra.