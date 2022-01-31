Tata Motors narrows Q3 losses quarter-on-quarter as chip shortage eases

pared its consolidated losses quarter-on- quarter for the December quarter as better availability of semiconductors is helping Jaguar Land Rover ramp up production, the company said on Monday.

The Tata group flagship reported a net loss of ₹1,451 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which is narrower when compared with Rs 4,415 crore in the September quarter. For the year ago quarter, it had posted a net profit of Rs 2,941 crore.

Revenue from operations during the three-month period declined 4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 72,229 crore against Rs 75,653 crore in the corresponding period, the company said.

“We are seeing all businesses starting to improve sequentially. As semiconductor eases and commodity prices stabilise, we should see a strong Q4 and beyond,” said P B Balaji, group chief financial officer, told reporters in a post earnings call.

Notwithstanding all the disruptions, is optimistic of being a net debt free company by 2024, he said. This will be driven by a positive cash flow coupled with monetisation of the non-core assets and pump in any top equity as and when required, he said. “We are confident of getting there,” said Balaji.

At the end of the third quarter, Tata Motors automotive net debt stood at Rs 60,000 crore, down from Rs 64,000 crore in Q2FY22 and Rs 61,000 crore in Q2FY22.

Meanwhile, the transformation programme embarked upon by the firm a year ago, delivered £1 billion of value year-to-date and is now expected to achieve £1.4 billion of value in FY22, beating the company’s target of £1 billion target.

Dented by the chip shortage, JLR retail sales declined 37 per cent YoY to 80,126 units in the December quarter.

However, on the production front volumes jumped 41 per cent to 72,184 units over the second quarter of FY22, with the chip supply situation gradually improving.

The sequential improvement reflected in the earnings. While the revenue at £4.7 billion, was up 22 per cent QoQ, a rich product mix bumped up the Ebit (earning interest and tax) masking the low volumes. It reported an Ebit of 1.4 per cent in the December quarter of FY22 from a negative 4.7 per cent in the last quarter.

JLR’s order book hit a new record of 155,000 units, up 30,000 sequentially, reflecting strong demand for the New Range Rover, the company said.

“We believe lower capex and government’s stimulus would support JLR, improving PV business and focus on cost control would improve the standalone margin. Moreover, tight control on capex and R&D would lower its automotive debt to greater extent over the next 2-3 years,” wrote Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities.

Revenue for the India business during the quarter rose 43.3 per cent to Rs2,959 crore while Ebitda margin fell 350 basis points to 3.3 per cent. For the India business both revenues and market share have grown year-on-year but the company needs to rein in the cost inflation, said Balaji pointing out that with steel prices stabilising the company expects the profitability at the standalone entity to improve.