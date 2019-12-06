JUST IN
Business Standard

Tata Motors' passenger vehicles sales and marketing head S N Burman resigns

Barman has decided to pursue career opportunities outside Tata Motors

Shally Seth Mohile 

S N Burman
S N Burman (Left)

S N Burman, vice-president (sales, marketing and service-passenger vehicles) at Tata Motors, has resigned from his position, according to a source. His resignation comes amid floundering sales at the firm.

A company spokesperson has confirmed the news. “Barman has decided to pursue career opportunities outside Tata Motors.” Barman joined Tata Motors from Maruti Suzuki in 2015.

As an interim structure, it has been decided that head of sales (north and east) and head of sales (south and west) will be reporting to Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicle business unit, the spokesperson added.
First Published: Fri, December 06 2019. 00:38 IST

