Tata Motors' Q1 loss widens to Rs 5,007 cr; revenue rises 8%

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors Q1 loss may widen to Rs 1,767 cr; revenue may dip QoQ: Analysts
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
China lockdowns, chip crisis cloud JLR sales outlook for FY23: Tata Motors
Here is why CLSA expects Tata Motors' stock to outperform going ahead
Tata Motors: Investors cheer long-term growth outlook despite muted Q4
-
Tata Motors Ltd posted a bigger first-quarter loss on Wednesday.
The Jaguar Land Rover parent reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,007 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of Rs 4,451 crore a year earlier.
On Wednesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 0.66% higher at Rs 443.95.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 8% to Rs 71,935 crore as against Rs 66,406 crore in Q1FY22.
"We expect demand to remain strong despite worries on inflation and geo-political risks while the supply situation is
expected to improve further. Cooling commodity prices are expected to aid improvement in underlying margins. We aim to
deliver strong improvements in EBIT and free cash flows from Q2 onwards to get to near net auto debt free by FY24," the company said in a stoc exchange filing.
“The CV industry continued to witness rising demand across all segments led by a reviving economy. With the sequential easing
of semiconductor shortage and our ramp-up agility, Tata Motors delivered a strong quarter with sales of 101,113 units
registering 100% growth versus Q1FY22. During Q1FY23, we marked a significant leap forward in our commitment towards
promoting sustainable mobility with the delivery of 100 e-buses and successful launch of the Ace EV, which provides a green
and smart transport solution for a wide variety of intra-city applications.
"We also signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers to deliver 39,000 units of the Ace EV along with its enabling eco-system. Furthermore, we also received a letter of allocation of 1500 e-buses from Delhi Transport Corporation, as part of the larger entitled order of 5000 e-buses, from the recently won CESL tender. Going forward, we remain cautiously optimistic about overall CV-demand while keeping a close watch on interest rates, input costs, transporter profitability, and semiconductor availability," said Girish Wagh, Executive Director Tata Motors Ltd.
Automakers globally have increased prices to offset higher costs that have squeezed profit margins in a sector that has been striving to recover from a pandemic-induced slump.
Tata Motors has raised prices of both commercial and passenger vehicles twice since April, after increasing them four times in fiscal year 2022.
Still, high costs pinched the company with a 26% jump in the cost of materials.
Rival Maruti Suzuki India said earlier in the day that rising raw material costs had eaten into its margins despite more sales at higher prices.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU