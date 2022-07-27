Tata Motors' Q1 loss widens to Rs 5,007 cr; revenue rises 8%

Ltd posted a bigger first-quarter loss on Wednesday.

The Jaguar Land Rover parent reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,007 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of Rs 4,451 crore a year earlier.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 0.66% higher at Rs 443.95.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 8% to Rs 71,935 crore as against Rs 66,406 crore in Q1FY22.

"We expect demand to remain strong despite worries on inflation and geo-political risks while the supply situation is

expected to improve further. Cooling commodity prices are expected to aid improvement in underlying margins. We aim to

deliver strong improvements in EBIT and free cash flows from Q2 onwards to get to near net auto debt free by FY24," the company said in a stoc exchange filing.

“The CV industry continued to witness rising demand across all segments led by a reviving economy. With the sequential easing

of semiconductor shortage and our ramp-up agility, delivered a strong quarter with sales of 101,113 units

registering 100% growth versus Q1FY22. During Q1FY23, we marked a significant leap forward in our commitment towards

promoting sustainable mobility with the delivery of 100 e-buses and successful launch of the Ace EV, which provides a green

and smart transport solution for a wide variety of intra-city applications.

"We also signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with leading e-commerce and logistics service providers to deliver 39,000 units of the Ace EV along with its enabling eco-system. Furthermore, we also received a letter of allocation of 1500 e-buses from Delhi Transport Corporation, as part of the larger entitled order of 5000 e-buses, from the recently won CESL tender. Going forward, we remain cautiously optimistic about overall CV-demand while keeping a close watch on interest rates, input costs, transporter profitability, and semiconductor availability," said Girish Wagh, Executive Director Ltd.

Automakers globally have increased prices to offset higher costs that have squeezed profit margins in a sector that has been striving to recover from a pandemic-induced slump.

Tata Motors has raised prices of both commercial and passenger vehicles twice since April, after increasing them four times in fiscal year 2022.

Still, high costs pinched the company with a 26% jump in the cost of materials.

Rival Maruti Suzuki India said earlier in the day that rising raw material costs had eaten into its margins despite more sales at higher prices.