Tata Motors Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 1,033 cr; revenue falls 11%

Passenger vehicle major Tata Motors on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss (attributable to shareholders of the company) to Rs 1,033 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. It reported consolidated net loss of Rs 7,605 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 1,516 crore in Decemeber quarter.
Consolidated revenue declined 11% to Rs 78,439 crore as against Rs 88,628 crore in Q4FY21.
Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd said: “The Indian Commercial Vehicles sector, deeply impacted for two successive years, showed promising signs of growth in FY22 supported by a steady recovery in the economy, rising industrial activity and reopening of markets. At Tata Motors, the early adoption of a holistic ‘Business Agility Plan’ enabled us to protect and serve the interests of our customers, dealers and suppliers as well as smartly manage supply related challenges including the global shortage of critical electronic parts.
"The improvement in consumer sentiment, buoyancy in e-business, firming freight rates, reopening of schools and offices
and higher infrastructure spends in road construction and mining helped regenerate demand. We optimized production,
introduced new passenger and cargo mobility solutions and accelerated sales to grow every quarter and gain higher
market share in every segment of commercial vehicles."
On Thursday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 4% lower at Rs 372.
On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 413.35 crore in the period under review as against a net profit of Rs 1,645.68 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.
Standalone total revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,338.27 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 13,480.42 crore earlier.
