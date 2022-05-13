Tata Motors' Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 992 cr; JLR posts revenue of £4.8 bn

-
ALSO READ
Jaguar Land Rover commences bookings of new Range Rover in India
Jaguar Land Rover says will cut 46% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
JLR opens bookings for new Range Rover SV in India with a choice of design
Jaguar Land Rover sales decline 36% in Q4 as semiconductor woes continue
Lack of major triggers may cap near term upsides for Tata Motors
-
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 992.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,585.34 crore in the same period last financial year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. Its total consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 78,439.06 crore in the fourth quarter against Rs 88,627.90 crore in the year-ago period.
On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 413.35 crore in the period under review against a net profit of Rs 1,645.68 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.
Standalone total revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,338.27 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 13,480.42 crore in the same period last FY.
The company's British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) posted revenue of £4.8 billion in the fourth quarter and retail sales of vehicles stood at 79,008 units. For FY22, JLR's revenue was £18.3 billion, down 7 per cent from the prior year. Retail sales were at 376,381 units, down 14 per cent compared to FY21, the company said.
“Full year performance (of JLR) in FY22 was significantly impacted by the constraint on production and sales resulting from the global chip shortage,” the company said.
JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré said the environment remains difficult in light of the global chip shortage and other challenges. "However, I'm encouraged by the continuing strong customer demand for our products, highlighted by a record order book," he said, adding the company is rapidly progressing its plans for a new generation of electric vehicles with its all-electric Jaguar strategy and battery electric vehicle first EMA platform for new Land Rover products.
On the commercial vehicles front, Tata Motors said domestic wholesales were at 110,000 units in the fourth quarter and for FY22 it was at 323,000 units.
"The Indian commercial vehicles sector, deeply impacted for two successive years, showed promising signs of growth in FY22 supported by a steady recovery in the economy, rising industrial activity and reopening of markets," Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU