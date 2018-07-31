JUST IN
Bharti Airtel partners with payment gateway Razorpay for UPI transactions
Tata Motors reports consolidated June quarter net loss of Rs 18.62 bn

Tata Motors Q1 total revenue from operations stood at Rs 671 bn

Tata Motors

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated Q1 net loss of Rs 18.62 billion (Rs 1,862.57 crore).

It reported a total revenue from operations of Rs 670.81 billion (Rs 67,081.29 crore).

