Tata Motors reports consolidated June quarter net loss of Rs 18.62 bn

-
ALSO READ
Remuneration of Tata Motors' bosses drops as turnaround takes effect
Tata Motors Q4 net profit down nearly 50% to Rs 21.76 billion
Tata Motors stock's underperformance may continue till JLR sales improve
Tata Motors may begin exporting Tata Ace to Myanmar through Bangladesh JV
Tata Motors results reflect bumpy road ahead for Jaguar Land Rover
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU