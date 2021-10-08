Tata Motors surges 12% on brokerage upgrade, strong business outlook

-
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley's bull case scenario sees Sensex at 61,000 by December 2021
Puravankara hits pause button on warehousing JV with Morgan Stanley
India is first pick among Asia emerging markets for Morgan Stanley
India Inc earns 72% of revenue from the domestic market: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley India Infra invests $21 mn in connectivity solutions co iBus
-
Shares of Tata Motors rallied 12 per cent, hitting a fresh three-year high at Rs 376.4 on the BSE on Thursday on expectation of a strong business outlook. The stock was trading at its highest level since April 2018. It surpassed its previous high of Rs 360.65 touched on June 15.
This came after brokerage Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors to an overweight rating from equal-weight and raised its target price to Rs 448 from Rs 298 earlier.
“Tata Motors is seen more as a Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)/global luxury play, but we believe the incremental upside surprise will come from its Indian business. We expect 2022/23 to be strong for Indian autos and Tata’s Indian business, and with its lean cost structure, refreshed model portfolio and high leverage,” the brokerage said.
Morgan Stanley said it believes Tata Motors will see the highest operating and financial leverage gains. Besides, market share gains in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) businesses could also alter it from a global luxury play to a global and India play. “In our bull case, Tata Motors reaches zero net debt by 2024, while India PV and CV multiples go close to peers, driving 84 per cent upside in the name,” the brokerage added.
Motilal Oswal Securities too maintains a ‘buy’ rating on Tata Motors with target price of Rs 400 per share. “Recovery is underway in all the three businesses of Tata Motors. While the India CV business would see cyclical recovery, the India PV business would witness structural recovery,” the brokerage said.
Meanwhile, Tata Motors Differential Voting Rights (DVR) shares also surged 8 per cent to Rs 193.25 on the BSE. The stock was trading at its highest level since May 2018. DVR shares are those that are permitted to be issued with differential voting and dividend rights.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU