Business Standard

Tata Motors to delist ADS, net loss in second qtr narrows to Rs 945 crore

The move will help simplify the company's financial reporting requirements and reduce administrative costs, it said

Tata Motors | Jaguar Land Rover | Stock exchanges

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Tata
Tata commercial vehicles business rose 15 per cent over Q2 FY22 | Photo: Bloomberg

Tata Motors said on Wednesday that it planned to delist its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from January 2023 and terminate its ADS programme, running since 2004. It also reported a higher-than-expected loss at a consolidated level for the quarter ended September over the corresponding period last year due to semiconductor woes.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 23:45 IST

