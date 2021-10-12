Tata Motors to raise Rs 7,500 cr from TPG, ADQ for electric vehicle unit

In a major boost to its EV push, on Tuesday closed a deal to raise Rs 7,500 crore from Rise Climate and Abu Dhabi’s ADQ .

This is the first major by an Indian carmaker to push clean mobility.

The investment will be in a newly formed subsidiary that has formed for EV business. The Rs 7,500 crore (close to $1 billion) will give a stake of 11-15 per cent stake to TPG-ADQ combine in this subsidiary.

Bank of America was the advisor to Rise Climate and Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan have advised Tata Motors’ new EV Unit.

The group is the leading player in EV business with more than 70 percent market share. Chief Financial Officer PB Balaji said that the company will invest more than Rs 16,000 crore over next five years to develop the business.

The investors will be issued compulsorily convertible instruments over an 18 months period through which the investments will be made in tranches. The company said that that the first round of capital infusion will be completed by March and the entire funds will be infused by end of 2022.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons said that over the next 5 years, this company will create a portfolio of 10 EVs and in association with Tata Power Ltd, catalyse the creation of a widespread charging infrastructure to facilitate rapid EV adoption in India. “ We are committed to playing a leading role in the government's vision to have 30 per cent penetration rate by 2030." The new EV company will leverage all existing investments and capabilities of and will channelise the future investments into electric vehicles,” he said.

The new wholly-owned electric vehicle subsidiary which the company currently calls EvCo will undertake the passenger electric mobility business while the existing passenger business unit will own existing assets like manufacturing plants, dealerships and brands.

“This new subsidiary will be asset-light, and all the investment will be going towards creating intellectual property like new vehicle designs and EV platforms. The company will inherit all the existing investments and capabilities of Tata Motors in passenger EVs and will handle the parent’s future investments in EVs. The Tata Motors PV business doesn’t have all the wherewithal in the EV space. Creating that IP needs investment of $2 billion” Balaji said in conference call organised after the announcement of the deal. The EV business in the commercial vehicles segment will remain with the listed parent company and is out of the purview of this deal.

Shailesh Chandra, head of Tata Motors passenger vehicle business said that the investment will be used to develop new vehicle, platforms, charging infrastructure and drive localisation.

Experts said that the investment signifies global investors interest in India’s effort to electrify transport. “A company of the pedigree of Tata Motors and dedicating Rs 7500 crores is definitely a welcome step in the right direction to reinforce and support the adoption of EVs in India. It would also be interesting to see how the proposed networks of charging Infra are set up and its interplay with the cost of electricity with various state distribution This could be the first step for many on this road at a large scale,” said Santosh Janakiram, partner and head (projects), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Headquartered in San Francisco, The Rise Fund was founded in 2016 and has $ 5 billion under management. It primarily invests in with environmental and social focus and was formed following the trend of increasing focus on ESG themes by global investors.

"There is a significant momentum around India's EV movement, supported by the government's vision and policies, as well as growing consumer demand for greener solutions. The investment aligns with TPG Rise Climate's focus on decarbonized transport and builds on TPG's long history in India,” said founding partner of TPG, Jim Coulter.