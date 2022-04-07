Tata Neu App is all set to launch today; click here to know details

The Tata group's much-hyped "super-app", Tata Neu, will be launched on Thursday, bringing every digital service by into one platform.

In a listing on Google PlayStore and Apple's App Store, the company announced that Tata Neu would make a debut on April 7.

“Find everything from groceries, to gadgets, to getaways on Tata Neu. Pay instantly for any of your online and in-store purchases, utility bills, and more, using Tata Pay,” the Play Store listing said.



What is Tata Neu offering?

A gateway to all other services offered by the company, the app's services include booking flight tickets, ordering meals or medicines, buying clothes, paying electricity bills, and more.

The app rewards the user with Neu Coins which can be redeemed for an equal amount in rupees the next time they shop.

You can also make instant payments and send money to a friend, family member, or any of your contacts directly to their bank account from your bank account using Tata Pay UPI.

How to download Tata Neu?

Developed by Tata Digital, the app was available only to employees until April 6 for testing where they had to log in by using their corporate email IDs.

The app can be easily downloaded on Android's PlayStore and iOS App Store.

Once downloaded, the app will ask for basic details such as name and email ID for registering.