Tata Neu, HDFC Bank partner to launch two co-branded credit card variants

Tata Neu, the ‘super app’ of the Tata Group and HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced a partnership to launch co-branded credit cards. The card will be launched in two variants: Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card and Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card. Tata Neu customers can apply for the credit card on the Tata Neu app and access its key details. Each of the two variants of the card will be available on both RuPay and Visa networks.
“Customers will have a wide range of categories to choose from including grocery, travel, electronics, fashion, health, and wellness,” said Modan Saha, CEO, Financial Services, Tata Digital.
The companies said that the cards leverage the strength of both brands to deliver value, drawing on HDFC Bank’s position as India’s leading card issuer and Tata Neu’s omnichannel presence across key categories. They said what also sets the card apart is that it will enable customers to earn rewards on all spends, both online and in-store in the form of NeuCoins (1 NeuCoin = One Rupee). Customers will earn 2 per cent NeuCoins with Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card, and 5 per cent NeuCoins with Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card on all purchases on partner Tata brands, both online and in-store. For domestic and international purchases outside of partner Tata brands, customers will earn 1 per cent and 1.5 per cent NeuCoins on the respective card variants.
The cards will further boost existing rewards for Tata Neu customers on every purchase made through Tata Neu. Combined with existing Tata Neu benefits of 5 per cent NeuCoins, a customer can now earn a total of 7 per cent or 10 per cent of the value of their spends on the Tata Neu app depending on the card variant.
“Our range of cards will further enhance the shopping experience for customers, allowing them to redeem extraordinary rewards against a host of products ranging from groceries to flights,” said Parag Rao, Group Head- Payment Business, Consumer Finance Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank said.
First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 18:26 IST