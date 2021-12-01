Tata Power bags solar project worth Rs 945 cr from Solar Energy Corp

-
ALSO READ
Overseas green capital chasing renewable energy firms across India
Hidden costs of renewable power in compulsory purchases of RE for discoms
Adani vs Reliance: Stage is set for India's Green Energy Revolution
RIL to invest Rs 75,000 cr in clean energy, build 4 giga factories: Ambani
Andhra Pradesh High Court quashes state's 6.4-Gw solar project tender
-
Tata Power Company on Wednesday said that its wholly owned subsidiary Tata Power Solar Systems has received Letter of Award (LoA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
The contract involves building 100 MW EPC solar project along with 120 MWh utility scale battery energy storage system (BESS). The total contract value of the project is approximately Rs 945 crore. The project will be executed within 18 months.
The utility scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at approximately 4.4 GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of Rs 9,000 crore (without GST), thereby strengthening its position as India's leading Solar EPC player.
SECI project sites are located in Chhattisgarh. The order scope includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the projects.
Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said: "We are glad to receive this prestigious order from SECI to build Solar EPC projects along with the India's largest utility scale BESS project. This is the second grid-scale solar plant with BESS and is recognition of Tata Power Solar's pioneering work in project execution capabilities in the solar energy domain."
The Tata Power Company (TPC) is one of the largest private-sector power utilities in India, with an installed generation capacity of 12,808 megawatts as of September 2021. The company's business operations include power generation from thermal, hydro, solar and wind sources, transmission and distribution. The company also owns coal mines in Indonesia and a license for coal mining in Russia.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 36% to Rs 506 crore in Q2FY22 from Rs 370.93 crore posted in Q2FY21. Consolidated revenue rose 13% to Rs 9,502 crore on an annual basis.
The scrip surged 4.61% to end at Rs 226.80 on the BSE on Wednesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU