Tata Power, HPCL partner to set up electric vehicle charging stations

-
ALSO READ
Giving electric vehicles a leg up
Tata Power to set up 3 EV charging stations at Cognizant's Hyderabad campus
SmartE plans to set up EV charging infrastructure around metro stations
Telangana power cos want to collect Rs 6.10/unit from EV charging stations
Stop-start policy may paralyse Modi govt's electric vehicle push
-
Private power producer Tata Power and state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on Thursday announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at HPCL retail outlets and other locations across India. The two companies will also explore other opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy.
"Tata Power and HPCL, through this new landmark MoU, have agreed to collaborate in planning, development and operation of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (e-cars, e-rickshaws, e-bikes, e-buses, etc.), at suitable locations across India. Both the entities also intend to explore areas of opportunities and collaboration in related fields like renewable energy," Tata Power said in a statement today.
ALSO READ: 87% Indians would buy electric vehicles if that reduced pollution: survey
Rajnish Mehta, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy Planning & Business Development, HPCL said, " Tata Power with its focused approach towards sustainable and clean energy and wider outreach across the power value chain, provides an excellent opportunity for an integrated Oil and Gas company like HPCL to collaborate for promoting the e-mobility initiative. We intend to leverage on our vast marketing infrastructure network in the form of Retail Outlets and other locations for setting up of electric vehicle charging stations on pan India basis”.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU