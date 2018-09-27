JUST IN
Tata Power, HPCL partner to set up electric vehicle charging stations

The two companies will also explore other opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

Electric vehicle
Photo: Shutterstock

Private power producer Tata Power and state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on Thursday announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at HPCL retail outlets and other locations across India. The two companies will also explore other opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy.

"Tata Power and HPCL, through this new landmark MoU, have agreed to collaborate in planning, development and operation of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (e-cars, e-rickshaws, e-bikes, e-buses, etc.), at suitable locations across India. Both the entities also intend to explore areas of opportunities and collaboration in related fields like renewable energy," Tata Power said in a statement today.

Rajnish Mehta, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy Planning & Business Development, HPCL said, " Tata Power with its focused approach towards sustainable and clean energy and wider outreach across the power value chain, provides an excellent opportunity for an integrated Oil and Gas company like HPCL to collaborate for promoting the e-mobility initiative. We intend to leverage on our vast marketing infrastructure network in the form of Retail Outlets and other locations for setting up of electric vehicle charging stations on pan India basis”.
