Tata Power, HPCL partner to set up electric vehicle charging stations

Private power producer and state-run (HPCL) on Thursday announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at retail outlets and other locations across India. The two will also explore other opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy.

" and HPCL, through this new landmark MoU, have agreed to collaborate in planning, development and operation of charging infrastructure for (e-cars, e-rickshaws, e-bikes, e-buses, etc.), at suitable locations across India. Both the entities also intend to explore areas of opportunities and collaboration in related fields like renewable energy," said in a statement today.





Rajnish Mehta, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy Planning & Business Development, said, " Tata Power with its focused approach towards sustainable and clean energy and wider outreach across the power value chain, provides an excellent opportunity for an integrated Oil and Gas company like to collaborate for promoting the e-mobility initiative. We intend to leverage on our vast marketing infrastructure network in the form of Retail Outlets and other locations for setting up of on pan India basis”.