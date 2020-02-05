Tata Power to scale down generation, focus on T&D, renewable for growth

Tata Power, which is into generation for more than a century, is making a conscious effort to move away from it.

The company plans to make just 20 per cent of its profit through generation over a period of time with the remaining planned from transmission & distribution (T&D) and renewable energy. “Right now, the share is roughly 30 per cent each, which will move (over a period of time) to 40 per cent, 40 per cent and 20 per cent (T&D, renewable and generation). This would be in terms of profitability,” said Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing ...