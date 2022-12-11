JUST IN
Shipping Ministry seeks advice on letting APSEZ bid for govt tenders again
Tata Projects to build EPC solutions as it steps up green hydrogen focus

MD Vinayak Pai says firm will not deploy its own capital in this space, but will work with customers who are ready to invest in these projects

Tata projects | hydrogen | clean energy

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

hydrogen

Engineering company Tata Projects is stepping up its focus on the green hydrogen market, as the need for non-fossil-fuel sources gathers pace in the country. In a conversation with Business Standard, Vinayak Pai, managing director, Tata Projects, said, the company was building capabilities to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for green hydrogen plants.

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 14:46 IST

