Tata Sons likely to raise Rs 7,000 cr to retire old high-cost debt

and a host of top-rated are raising low-cost funds from banks, after the Reserve Bank of India opened a special window to infuse liquidity into the system.



According to a banking source, has raised Rs 7,000 crore and is using the funds to retire older high-cost loans. “It’s a good opportunity for good A-rated to raise funds. Apart from Tatas, L&T, HDFC, and Reliance Industries are also raising funds,” said the person.



While reducing the repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) on March 27, the RBI had also released additional funds to banks, saying that the liquidity has to be deployed in investment grade corporate bonds, commercial papers, and non-convertible debentures, as on March 27, 2020.



Lenders had already raised Rs 50,000 crore in two tranches from the RBI to on-lend to corporates.



This led to several top raising funds from banks over the last one week, said the person cited above, adding, “banks are currently flush with funds and they want to lend it to top companies.”



Besides this special window, the central bank also reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR) of banks by 100 bps to 3 per cent of net demand and time liabilities, with effect from the reporting fortnight beginning March 28, for a period of one year.



This reduction in the CRR (cash reserve ratio) would release primary liquidity of about Rs 1.37 trillion uniformly across the system. Bankers said Indian companies with a good credit rating could look forward to raising funds at a later date for capital expenditure and new projects.





The Tata group’s holding company consistently invested in new businesses like financial services and aviation during FY20. This included a Rs 1,000-crore fund infusion into Tata Capital Financial Services, besides that in its two airlines Vistara and AirAsia India.



A person in the know said that with the aviation sector facing a severe crisis because of the lockdown, Tata Sons would have to invest more money into both Tata SIA Airlines and AirAsia India.



Tata Sons had debt repayment of Rs 3,333 crore in the year ending March 2020. The company had net debt of close to Rs 30,000 crore.



In the last financial year, Tata Sons had invested an additional Rs 580 crore in Tata Realty and Infrastructure (TRIL) to enable the company to reduce debt and invest in new projects.



This investment was in addition to the Rs 1,200 crore already pumped in by Tata Sons into the loss-making subsidiary till June 2019. With the realty sector now facing a crippling slowdown, the group will have to invest further into the subsidiary this financial year.

