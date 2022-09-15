Tata Sons to raise $500 mn in offshore loan, backed by BofA, SMB

-
ALSO READ
State market borrowings down 23.7% YoY in Q1FY23 on strong cash flows
Tata Sons pegs AGR liabilities of two telecom firms at Rs 19,638 cr
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
What is a collateral loan?
Minority investors may seek higher dividend as Tata Sons posts huge profit
-
Tata Sons will raise $500 million in offshore borrowings, backed by Bank of America, SMBC of Japan and Standard Chartered Bank as the company rolls over debt used to fund Tata Teleservices several years ago, reported The Economic Times on Thursday, quoting people familiar with the matter.
The loan deal, the tenure of which is likely to be five years, is expected to be finalished in the coming weeks. It will likely be priced 110-120 basis points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), reported ET.
To cut debt at telecom firm Tata Teleservices, Tata Sons in 2018 took three loan tranches and the company had reportedly obtained a one-off dispensation for the usage of money in the past, stated the report.
Bharti Airtel acquired the consumer mobile business of Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL) in July 2020.
The development comes at a time when Indian firms are increasingly tapping overseas markets for loans. While Piramal Pharma is raising a loan of $225 million from offshore markets, HDFC Bank, India's largest private lender, raised $1.1 billion nearly two months ago.
Tata Sons, one of India's best-ranked corporate borrowers, "has decided to roll over the loan so it can use the cash in rupee terms for business expansion," a market dealer told the newspaper.
Tata Group is reportedly seeking to invest in metro rail projects, including in Pune, while the company is focusing on digital forays across verticals, including technology, infrastructure, steel, telecom, and automotive, reported ET.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 12:09 IST