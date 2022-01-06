Tata Starbucks enters into six new cities, crosses 250 store benchmark

-
Tata Starbucks on Thursday announced entry into six new markets as part of its expansion into smaller cities in India.
With these new additions, the company now operates 252 Starbucks stores in 26 cities.
It is entering into -- Siliguri, Nashik, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa and Bhubaneswar -- a company statement said.
With a growing base of coffee enthusiasts across the country, the brand makes its first appearance in the states of Assam, Goa and Odisha, it said.
"Tata Starbucks is grounded in growing with its partners and customers together and thus expanding our footprint in India is a matter of great pride for us," Tata Starbucks CEO Sushant Dash said.
Tata Starbucks, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer and Starbucks Corporation, said this is the largest store expansion in a year.
"The stores are a fusion of the signature Starbucks warm and welcoming design and the city's local culture and craftsmanship, serving as an extension of the neighbourhoods we serve," it added.
