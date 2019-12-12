Tata Steel Europe has no option, but to cut jobs to curtail costs: Analyst

Tata Steel's decision to cut close to 3,000 jobs across its European operations may look like a strict measure, but more of such are needed in the given market conditions amid minimal options available to the company, analysts said on Thursday.

“Tata Steel’s UK plant is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) negative. It certainly makes sense to have deep jobs cut rounds to reduce employee cost at this plant and eventually idle the unit,” said an analyst with a foreign brokerage on condition of anonymity.

Although the number of is not an officially confirmed figure, brokerages were of the view that the cut needs to be around these levels to have meaningful reduction in its costs.

Europe’s current production capacity stands at 12.5 million tonne with a workforce of 21,000.

Of this, Port Talbot (UK) has a capacity of 5 million tonne and employs 8,500 people. Ijmuiden (Netherlands) has capacity of 7.5 million tonne. The Netherlands operations have 10,000 employees, at present.

According to the European Steel Association's latest reports, steel production in the region fell 8.7 per cent in the European Union in October where announced production cuts of at least 15 million tonnes this year.

Also, global crude steel production has declined 2.8 per cent year-on-year in October as weak economic growth dampened output of the alloy.

In the Europe region, competes with large players like Arcelor Mittal and Thyssenkrupp among others.

“Tata Steel’s competition is also battling a tough market condition but continues to be EBITDA positive. Therefore, in comparison, if looks like it is taking stricter measures to rein in cost. Be it. What needs to be done needs to be done,” said the foreign brokerage analyst.

European steel producers are suffering because of a weak manufacturing sector, including a decline in auto consumption in the region.

For ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel player, business has been tough. The company has idled series of plants across Europe, cut production in others and slowed a planned ramp-up of production at Ilva, Europe's largest steel plant that was acquired by it last year.

Tata Steel's overseas employee cost to its total expenses percentage has been quite erratic since acquisition of erstwhile Corus. The parameter showed highest contribution to total expenses at 20.5 per cent in FY18 from the lowest 13.5 per cent in FY09. (see chart)

Analysts were of the view that such is the market condition in Europe that Tata Steel could not have escaped even if its planned merger with Thyssenkrupp would have been a success.

Both had released statements to this effect in 2017 when the merger talks were initiated. Thyssenkrupp stated, “The two joint venture partners expect that leveraging the cost synergies across the entire entity will require a reduction in workforce over the years ahead by up to 2,000 jobs in administration and potentially up to 2,000 jobs in production.”

Among the top steel producers in India such as Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel and Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel is the only primary producer with a presence in Europe for more than a a decade.

“Apart from job cuts there is hardly any option the company has in the current situation to curtail costs. Even the process improvement or technological enhancement that the company talks about will come at a cost,” said Hitesh Avchat, group head - corporate ratings at Care Ratings.

Tata Steel, in its recent release, said it is focused on four areas to improve financial performance – increasing sales of higher-value steels by improving product mix and customer focus; efficiency gains by optimising production processes, supported by the application of big data and advanced analytics; lowering employment costs.