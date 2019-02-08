Tata Steel Q3 consolidated net profit jump over 54% to Rs 1753 crore

on Friday reported a 54.33 per cent jump in consolidated to Rs 1,753.07 crore during the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, helped by higher income.

The company had posted a of Rs 1,135.92-crore for the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income jumped to Rs 41,431.37 crore during October-December 2018, from Rs 33,672.48 crore in the year-ago quarter, the the company said.

Its total expenses during the said quarter were at Rs 38,362.03 crore as against Rs 30,552.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company today ended 3.70 per cent down at Rs 469.55 apiece on BSE.