Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia after 'conscious decision'

will stop doing business with Russia, the Indian steel major said on Wednesday, making it the latest global company to cut ties with the country for invading Ukraine.

" does not have any operations or employees in Russia. We have taken a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia," said in a statement.

All of the company's steel manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia, Tata Steel said.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)