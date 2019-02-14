Tata Tea Gold stirs up emotions, urges consumers to follow their heart

Tata Tea Gold’s new campaign is all about how the young must know when to follow their heart, the tagline “Dil ko na kahoge toh pachtaoge” (Listen to your heart) captures the message the brand seeks to convey.

The campaign about a girl’s conflicted emotions as juggles her desires with her father’s aspirations “addresses the perennial dilemma between the head and the heart that transcends boundaries of age and time” says Puneet Das, marketing head, Tata Global Beverages. Another tea brand, Brooke Bond Red Label looks to promote diversity and ...