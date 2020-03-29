Tatas open their vault, commit Rs 1,500 crore to fight coronavirus

Tata Trusts, the philanthropic arm of the Tata group, and Tata Sons, the group's holding company, on Saturday committed Rs 1,500 crore to fight the Covid-19 crisis.

“The current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action. and the Tata group’s have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time,” Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, said in a statement. “Today, continue their pledge to protect and empower all affected communities, and is committing Rs 500 crore,” he added.

Tata said urgent emergency resources were needed to be deployed to cope with the one of the “toughest challenges the human race will face”.

In a separate statement, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the company had earmarked Rs 1,000 crore to battle Covid-19 and for related activities. “We will work together with and our chairman emeritus, We will work in a collaborative manner to bring the full expertise of the group,” he said.

Tata Sons is also bringing in ventilators and is gearing up to manufacture the same in India soon. “All of us will have to do whatever it takes to alleviate and enhance the quality of lives of the communities we serve,” he said.

The donation by Tata Sons and Trusts is the biggest sum committed by a corporate and its philanthropic arm since the outbreak of Covid-19. Others, including Reliance Foundation, Mahindra Group, Bajaj Group, and ITC, are lending support too in the battle against the pandemic.

The amount committed by Tata Trusts will be deployed for purchasing personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines and procuring respiratory systems and testing kits to increase per capita testing. It will also be utilised for setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients. Knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public will be other focus areas.