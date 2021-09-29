TCS aims to skill youth impacted by Covid-19 pandemic via CSR programme

-
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services player, is aiming to help families that got impacted by Covid-19 and lost a loved one through its CSR programme the 'Youth Employment Program'.
With the aim of helping youth rebuild their livelihoods and provide pathways to employment, TCS has included special programmes that focus on training the youth in quantitative aptitude, business communication skills, programming and domain skills. Right from training to finding employment, TCS is supporting the candidates and grooming them for the careers of tomorrow. Nominated members from these bereaved families are included in the ongoing virtual Y.E.P batches across the country.
TCS has received 1,384 nominations, who are being supported by over 700 TCS associates in their learning and employment journey. Over 80% of the nominees are from the states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.
“The employees are also nominating suitable candidate to join the program, who are currently struggling due to the impact of this pandemic. Early days into the initiative, TCS has received over 1,300 nominations, of which over 85% were either friends or relatives of the employees,” said a company spokesperson.
For FY21, the company has impacted over 4,800 students directly in the IT skills and about 9,200 benefited from this program in the non-IT segment, with 56 external trainers and professionals through skill building, partnerships and employment.
Since inception almost 124,000 youth were trained with over 24,800 finding employment in private and public sector companies, including 13,800 in TCS.
