TCS bags deal from Outokumpu to transform its IT, cloud business

IT major Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by Finnish stainless steel company Outokumpu to transform its IT landscape with an agile and secure cloud-based digital core to reduce its carbon footprint and support its strategic aspirations.
Headquartered in Finland and operating in more than 30 countries with around 9,000 employees, Outokumpu aims to strengthen its industry leadership and competitive differentiation and has therefore signed mutli-year deal with TCS to build a hybrid cloud platform.
"We have chosen TCS as our partner to deliver a resilient and scalable digital core that meets the needs of ourbusiness operations," Outokumpu chief technology officer Stefan Erdmann said in a statement.
