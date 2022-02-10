TCS launches Clever Energy and two other sustainability solutions

major (TCS) announced the launch of a new suite of offering for solutions consisting of TCS Clever Energy, Intelligent Power Plant (IP2) and TCS Envirozone on Microsoft’s Azure IoT platform to help organisations gain insights into energy usage, and reduce waste and emissions to accelerate towards their net-zero goals.

TCS Clever Energy platform leverages IoT, AI, machine learning and cloud to help organizations understand intricate energy performance factors, enabling them to become more sustainable and empowering leaders to make informed decisions without compromising business needs.

“Our solutions harness the power of IoT, data and analytics to enable to achieve their goals and lead with purpose—without making significant new capital investments,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, global head, IoT and Digital Engineering, TCS. “We are pleased to offer these solutions on Microsoft Azure, to further help our customers with actionable insights on energy demand and consumption, carbon emissions, and asset energy performance.”

The Clever Energy platform helps reduce energy and utilities consumption and decrease carbon emissions while saving energy costs in commercial and office buildings, retail stores, warehouses, and factories. Developed on Microsoft Azure IoT PaaS services, TCS Clever Energy addresses key functions like heating and cooling, process energy optimization, demand response, intelligent tariff management, emission management and sustainability compliances with integration to sensors, meters, and assets across the organisation.

The company said that TCS Clever Energy is already being used by a leading North American pharmacy retailer to reduce emissions by 26% across thousands of its stores. At a Middle East-based retailer, TCS Clever Energy is at work across 1,300 stores, driving their CO2 reduction by 25,000 tons. This solution is the foundation on which many TCS customers are driving sustainability goals, scaling quickly to multiple assets and buildings utilizing the Azure Cloud platform services.

The other two sustainability solutions available on Azure are TCS IP2 and TCS Envirozone. IP2 combines AI, IoT, and digital twin technologies to support critical power plants to enhance reliability, cut emissions and reduce operating costs by 2-3 per cent. TCS Envirozone tracks SDG activities helping organizations adopt carbon-neutral strategies by mitigating risks around supplier-sourcing, operations, and upstream sustainability for a sustainable supply chain.

“TCS’ extensive portfolio of sustainability solutions, built with Microsoft technology, provides a comprehensive approach for businesses to embrace sustainability and deliver on their commitments. Through digital twins, predictive models, and other innovative IoT deployments, we’re helping organizations record, report, and reduce their end-to-end environmental footprint," said Lakecia Gunter, vice president and general manager, IoT Global Channel Sales, Microsoft.

TCS’ Microsoft Business Unit works with customers worldwide to accelerate their multi-horizon cloud transformation journeys. TCS has completed over 1,000 successful Azure engagements for more than 225 global customers. It’s over 50,000 professionals deliver industry-focused solutions—all powered by the Microsoft Cloud.