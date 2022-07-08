TCS Q1 net profit rises 5% to Rs 9,478 cr, revenue surges 16.2%

-
The country's largest software services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Friday reported a 5.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,478 crore for the July 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 9,008 crore in the year-ago period, TCS said in a regulatory filing.
The consolidated revenue of the IT major grew by 16.2 per cent to Rs 52,758 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 45,411 crore a year ago. The company's order book stood at $8.2 billion.
The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for Q41Y23.
"We are starting the new fiscal year on a strong note, with all-around growth and strong deal wins across all our segments. Pipeline velocity and deal closures continue to be strong, but we remain vigilant given the macro-level uncertainties," said CEO and MD, Rajesh Gopinathan.
The order book of the IT firm stood at $8.2 billion. The company said it has added nine new clients to the 100 million-plus band YoY, while 19 clients were added to the $50 million-plus band.The headcount added by the IT company stood at 14,136 for the quarter, taking the total workforce to 606,331.
For the March 2022 quarter, TCS had reported a 7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,926 crore. This was against a net profit of Rs 9,246 crore in the year-ago period. The company's consolidated revenue had grown 16 per cent to Rs 50,591 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 43,705 crore a year ago.
Meanwhile, TCS's banking and finance segment revenue had risen to 11.2 per cent at Rs 19,532 crore. This was the first time the IT major had crossed the Rs 50,000-crore revenue mark.
On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.67 per cent lower at Rs 3,264.85.
