TCS Q1 net profit rises 5% to Rs 9,478 cr, revenue surges 16.2%

The country's largest software services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Friday reported a 5.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,478 crore for the July 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 9,008 crore in the year-ago period, said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue of the IT major grew by 16.2 per cent to Rs 52,758 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 45,411 crore a year ago.



The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for Q41Y23.

"We are starting the new fiscal year on a strong note, with all-around growth and strong deal wins across all our segments. Pipeline velocity and deal closures continue to be strong, but we remain vigilant given the macro-level uncertainties," said CEO and MD, Rajesh Gopinathan.





The order book of the IT firm stood at $8.2 billion. The company said it has added nine new clients to the 100 million-plus band YoY, while 19 clients were added to the $50 million-plus band.

The headcount added by the IT company stood at 14,136 for the quarter, taking the total workforce to 606,331.

For the March 2022 quarter, had reported a 7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,926 crore. This was against a net profit of Rs 9,246 crore in the year-ago period. The company's consolidated revenue had grown 16 per cent to Rs 50,591 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 43,705 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, TCS's and segment revenue had risen to 11.2 per cent at Rs 19,532 crore. This was the first time the IT major had crossed the Rs 50,000-crore revenue mark.

On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.67 per cent lower at Rs 3,264.85.