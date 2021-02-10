TCS to hire 1,500 tech employees in the UK over the next one year

-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will recruit 1,500 tech people in the United Kingdom in the next year, the company said about a market where it is one of the largest providers of IT and IT-enabled services.
The announcement came after the Monday’s meeting in Mumbai between visiting UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss and TCS CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan, where they discussed the company’s commitment to continue investing in the UK’s economy.
UK contributed GBP 2.7 bn to TCS revenue at the end of FY20. The company had its presence in the UK for over 45 years now. In the UK, TCS is the second largest among the software and IT services companies. TCS is the largest provider of third-party policy administration services in the life insurance and pensions industry.
“This development builds on the great work TCS is delivering to our UK customers. Our sustained investments have made TCS the preferred growth and transformation partner of our valued customers in the UK, allowing them to digitally transform their business for competitive growth,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS.
TCS, India’s largest IT services firm, has grown its business in the UK almost four-fold in the last decade.
TCS is also one of the UK’s largest recruiters of IT talent. Its UK workforce is a young and diverse one, with 54 nationalities represented. Women make up 28 per cent of the workforce, much higher than the 17 per cent average in the IT sector.
“India is the world’s biggest democracy and a nation that shares our belief in free enterprise. Deeper trading ties will create opportunities for UK businesses that were simply not there as part of the EU, and set the stage for a much closer partnership with one of the economic powerhouses of the present and future, ensuring more investors like Tata Consultancy Services bring jobs and growth to the UK," said Liz Truss, UK Secretary of State for International Trade.
"We will be collaborating much more closely in the industries of tomorrow like science, tech and green growth, so we can build back better and deliver an export-led, investment-led, jobs-led recovery from coronavirus,” she said.
