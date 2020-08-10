Tea company McLeod Russel moves to settle debts as promoters reduce stake

Tea prices rising loss due to a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus has turned out to be a boon for McLeod Russel India, enabling India's largest bulk tea producer to settle its debt with a majority of lenders. Sources said most lenders have reached a consensus that debt restructuring is the right choice and not auction under the insolvency law.

The resolution proposal before the lenders includes a combination of sale of tea gardens, infusion by promoter/investor and restructuring of balance debt. McLeod's debt is at around Rs 2,000 crore. "Lenders have now ...