Teachmint raises $78mn in Series B led by Rocketship.vc and Vulcan Capital

Education infrastructure Teachmint has raised $78 million in Series B led by Rocketship.vc and Vulcan Capital. This round also saw new investors, Goodwater Capital and Epiq Capital, join the company’s cap table. Existing investors Learn Capital, CM Ventures, Lightspeed India and Better Capital continue to double down in the fifth round raised by the company.

The new round brings the 16 month-old startup’s all-time raise to $118 million. Teachmint will use this fresh infusion of funds to strengthen its proprietary classroom technology and to expand into international markets.

Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO at Teachmint said, “Since inception, we have been laser-focused on addressing the big technology-infrastructure gap that exists in education. From supporting individual teachers to powering K-12 schools, coaching institutes, colleges, universities and even EdTechs, we are disrupting technology penetration in education at an unprecedented pace.”

The ‘ed-infra’ has rapidly grown to a user-base of over 10 million users in India and aims to scale this to over 100 million users globally in the near term. To achieve this, Teachmint will also extensively focus on growing its teams and hiring skilled talent, especially across product, technology and design. The company plans to double its workforce in the next six months and will also announce its largest ESOP buyback plan to reward and recognise the contributions of its team.

In addition to the continued growth of its mobile-first teaching platform, Teachmint has also expanded its ed-infra offerings with products like Teachmint for Institute and Education Video-as-a-Service. With adoption from 4,000-plus educational institutes in India and multiple international edtech partnerships, Teachmint today is the only solution catering to end-to-end infrastructure needs of educators; from K-12 schools to after-school tutoring to universities and even edtechs.

Madhu Shalini Iyer, Partner, Rocketship.vc commented, “Teachmint has addressed a latent technology problem in the education sector and are well positioned to scale their offering globally. Strong leadership combined with the passion and conviction to solve this, makes us a strong believer. We are glad to be on this rocket-ship.”

Teachmint is also eyeing a few strategic acquisitions in the near term to strengthen its infrastructure offering. The company is actively looking for partnerships with players innovating in technology infrastructure across the education ecosystem and taking their products to larger scale through Teachmint’s platform.

Vivek Subramanian, Partner, Goodwater Capital said, “Teachmint has differentiated itself with a focus on building an integrated classroom toolkit that is mobile-first and video-first. They are already among the fastest growing Ed tech and have the potential to make a lasting impact on how education is delivered and consumed globally. We are excited to be a part of this journey”

In July 2021, Teachmint raised $20 million in a Pre-Series B round led by Learn Capital with participation from CM Ventures. Just two months prior, in May 2021, the company raised $16.5 million in Series A led by Learn Capital with participation from CM Ventures, Lightspeed and Better Capital.