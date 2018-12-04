TeamViewer sets office in Mumbai, aims to double India revenues every year

Global provider has set up its first office in India and is aiming to double its revenues from the country every year, a top official said Monday.

The German technology firm already has 100 million installations in the country, which include 7,000 paying subscribers, who had a billing of 1.5 million euros last year.

"Our aim is to double the billing from India every year. We were serving India out of Adelaide office till now," Oliver Steil, chief executive officer, TeamViewer, told reporters in Mumbai.

This is the sixth global office for the company and it will have a team of up to 12 people who will focus on marketing, sales and customer support initially.

The company is on the lookout to open a third development centre after one each in Germany and Armenia, and Steil said India can potentially be one of the locations it can consider given the expertise on offer.

There are 1,100 data centres or routers through which the company carries out its operations at present.

When asked if the data localisation regulations in the financial sector are a worry, Steil said it does not keep any data with itself and passes the data in an encrypted format, hinting that it will not be impacted by it.