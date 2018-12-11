Tech Mahindra announces top management shuffle to drive co's growth

India's fifth largest technology company on Tuesday announced key leadership appointments to drive the organisation's growth and lead the digital transformation journey.

Jagdish Mitra, currently the Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, will take over the responsibility of driving growth of the Enterprise Business. The role itself has been newly created in order for the company to focus on driving their digital revenue share. Tech Mahindra's digital revenue share grew from 28 per cent in Q1 to 31 per cent in Q2, roughly a growth of 10 per cent QoQ.

With his rich experience in the digital space, he will drive growth across Enterprise Business Verticals and Strategic Business Units. He will also drive Strategic Partnerships and Alliances for

Sanjeev Nikore, currently leading Strategic Initiatives, will now take over as the Head of Marketing at He moved from to Tech Mahindra in 2016. During September quarter results the company had indicated a shift in strategy towards replacing low yield revenues with the higher yield revenue streams through digital revenue acceleration.

Manoj Chugh, who is currently the Enterprise Business Head at Tech Mahindra, will be taking over as President, Corporate Affairs at Mahindra & Mahindra Group. Chugh joined Tech Mahindra from server and storage technology provider EMC and is considered one of the pioneers in driving Tech Mahindra’s revenue growth since 2013.

The leadership changes will be effective January 1, 2019.

"I wish everyone a great success in their respective roles. This will help the organization accelerate the digital transformation journey, as part of the TechMNxt charter. I am confident that this team will propel Tech Mahindra's growth globally," said CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra.

Earlier this year, Tech Mahindra had announced the appointment of Manoj Bhat as the Chief Financial Officer to replace Milind Kulkarni who retired this year, and Harshvendra Soin as the Chief People Officer from his role leading the Canada Enterprise business of Tech M as senior VP.