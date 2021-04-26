Tech Mahindra net profit up 34% YoY to Rs 1,081 cr, down sequentially

-
Mahindra & Mahindra group’s IT services arm, Tech Mahindra announced net profit at Rs 1,081 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, up 34.6 per cent year-on-year basis, but was down sequentially by 17.4 per cent.
Revenue for the quarter was up 2.5 per cent YoY to Rs 9,730 crore, but grew a mere 0.9 per cent compared to the preceding quarter ended December 31, 2020.
The company also announced the acquisition of Eventus Solutions Group, a consulting and technology service company, headquartered in the US for $44 million. The acquisition will bolster consulting capabilities in Customer Experience (CX) and customer management space. Eventus Solutions Group offers end-to-end customer engagement solutions, such as strategy consulting, cloud based tools and automation services, and managed services.
For the financial year 2020-2021, the company’s revenue were at Rs 37,855 crore up 2.7 per cent and net profit grew 9.8 per cent at Rs 4,428 crore.
The company said that its total contract value for the fourth quarter was at $1 billion, almost 2x compared to $455 mn it signed in Q3 of FY21.
“FY22 is going to be a growth year. We expect to have a double digit growth this year. We are witnessing a strong demand acceleration and are committed towards delivering a next-level human-centered experience of the future,” said C P Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra.
The company reported free cash flow of $965 million, due to reduced debtors days. This is one of the highest free cash flow ever registered by the company.
“We have witnessed substantial margin improvement and cash flow generation this year. Our focus on delivery transformation will continue, as we increasingly witness a structural shift towards digital to adapt to the new normal. We are positioned uniquely to gain from this shift, while improving our financial and operating metrics going forward,” said Milind Kulkarni, CFO, Tech Mahindra.
The company announced a dividend of Rs 30 per share.
