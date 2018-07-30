Tech Mahindra Q1 net profit falls short of expectations at Rs 8.98 bn

-
Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted on Monday a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit, dented by higher expenses.
The company's net profit rose to Rs 8.98 billion ($130.80 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 7.99 billion, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 9.08 billion, according to estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Expenses for the quarter rose 8.2 per cent to Rs 72.31 billion.
($1 = 68.6525 Indian rupees)
