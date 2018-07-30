Tech Mahindra Q1 net profit falls short of expectations at Rs 8.98 bn

JUST IN
In this file photo, an employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)

Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted on Monday a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit, dented by higher expenses. 

The company's net profit rose to Rs 8.98 billion ($130.80 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 7.99 billion, a year earlier. 

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 9.08 billion, according to estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Expenses for the quarter rose 8.2 per cent to Rs 72.31 billion.   

($1 = 68.6525 Indian rupees) 

 
