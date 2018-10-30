Tech Mahindra Q2 profit jumps 27.3% at Rs 10.64 billion, tops estimates

-
ALSO READ
We are building a war room to boost client engagement: Tech Mahindra CEO
HCL Tech Q2: Organic growth may take a hit; margins likely to improve
Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit doubles to Rs 12.22 billion, beats estimates
Mahindra Finance Q2 PAT up 132% to Rs 3.81 bn, AUM sees 26% y-o-y growth
Tech Mahindra Q1 net profit falls short of expectations at Rs 8.98 bn
-
Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted a better-than-expected 27.3 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as it clocked more deals in the July-September period.
Net profit was Rs 10.64 billion ($144.51 million) in the three months ended September 30, compared with Rs 8.36 billion a year earlier, the Pune-based company said.
24 analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of Rs 10.04 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Revenue from operations increased 13.5 per cent to 86.30 billion rupees.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU