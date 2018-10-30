Tech Mahindra Q2 profit jumps 27.3% at Rs 10.64 billion, tops estimates

Software services exporter Ltd posted a better-than-expected 27.3 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as it clocked more deals in the July-September period.

Net profit was Rs 10.64 billion ($144.51 million) in the three months ended September 30, compared with Rs 8.36 billion a year earlier, the Pune-based company said.

24 analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of Rs 10.04 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations increased 13.5 per cent to 86.30 billion rupees.